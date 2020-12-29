Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (RGB.AX) (RGB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on January 18th

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (RGB.AX) (ASX:RGB) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$23.59.

