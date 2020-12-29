Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.68. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 62.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Lyron L. Bentovim sold 31,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $133,606.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

