SHIELD Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $138,553.68 and approximately $35.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,009.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.67 or 0.02723692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00481162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.69 or 0.01305762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.57 or 0.00598201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00248522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021409 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1,317% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

