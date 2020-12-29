Head to Head Contrast: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) versus Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -32.49% -161.81% -12.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Live Nation Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.99 $17.23 million ($3.72) -25.50 Live Nation Entertainment $11.55 billion 1.40 $69.89 million ($0.02) -3,734.00

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Live Nation Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Live Nation Entertainment 0 5 4 0 2.44

Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.07%. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus price target of $59.38, suggesting a potential downside of 20.49%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Live Nation Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, operated, or leased 143 entertainment venues in North America and 79 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

