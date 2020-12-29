Xaya Hits Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $6,180.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,245,647 coins and its circulating supply is 45,103,520 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

