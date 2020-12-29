Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 271.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($4.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

In related news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,135,000. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

