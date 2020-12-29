Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by Barclays

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 50.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $92.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,693. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.