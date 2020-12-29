Investors Buy Large Volume of McAfee Put Options (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,134 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,993% compared to the typical daily volume of 166 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

