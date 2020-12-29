Investors Purchase Large Volume of CenterPoint Energy Put Options (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,976 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,886% compared to the average volume of 175 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.