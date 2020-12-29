Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,153 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,210% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 274,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

