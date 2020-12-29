Feathercoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,529.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $9,529.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001304 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 302,891,160 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

