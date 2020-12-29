PieDAO DEFI++ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,621.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00006124 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $547,724.15 and $2,621.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00143436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00196356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00607838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00326726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055863 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

