Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Receives $26.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

MBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIN stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $800.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

