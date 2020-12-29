Analysts Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $379.62

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.62.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $318.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.