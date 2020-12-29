Zacks: Analysts Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.19) to ($1.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMPS shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth approximately $36,554,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,784,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,562,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,616,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

