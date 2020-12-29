Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (TIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.49 on January 22nd

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TIGT stock opened at GBX 75.45 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.34. The stock has a market cap of £261.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.43. Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 58.69 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 86.71 ($1.13).
About Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L)
