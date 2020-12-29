Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (TIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.49 on January 22nd

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Monday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TIGT stock opened at GBX 75.45 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.34. The stock has a market cap of £261.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.43. Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 58.69 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 86.71 ($1.13).

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) alerts:

About Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L)

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (TIGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.