Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Cousins Properties has raised its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 69.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

