Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $215.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.89. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $230.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on HIFS shares. BidaskClub lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

