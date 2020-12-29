Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.317 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Four Corners Property Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 116.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

FCPT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.