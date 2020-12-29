uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $67.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. uniQure has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in uniQure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.