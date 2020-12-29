Brokerages Set (INGA) (AMS:INGA) Price Target at €8.61

Shares of (INGA) (AMS:INGA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €8.61 ($10.13).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.