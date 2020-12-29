TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $154.08 Average PT from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.08.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $190.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.92. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $200.32.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TopBuild by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 53,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

