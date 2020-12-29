Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.