Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sunrun Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,781.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after acquiring an additional 998,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,043,000 after buying an additional 466,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $34,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 148,288 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $10,380,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,453,030 shares of company stock valued at $605,529,001 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.