Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CL King boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 106.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in ABM Industries by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.