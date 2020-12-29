Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUFRY shares. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of DUFRY stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. Dufry has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.14.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

