Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Under Armour posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,545 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $113,561,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 39.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 632.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

