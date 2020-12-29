Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $131,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

