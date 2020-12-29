$0.78 EPS Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

PCRX opened at $58.38 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -233.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,900. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

