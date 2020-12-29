Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $685,000 in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Inogen by 40.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth $349,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Inogen by 3.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INGN shares. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

INGN opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

