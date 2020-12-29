Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 603.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,598 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.