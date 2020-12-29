-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tiziana Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tiziana Life Sciences.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLSA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiziana Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. Tiziana Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

