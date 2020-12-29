$202.79 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report sales of $202.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.75 million and the lowest is $201.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $175.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $972.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.04 million to $975.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROAD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,070.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 722.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

