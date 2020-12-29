JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $729.00

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 729 ($9.52) and last traded at GBX 726.67 ($9.49), with a volume of 17815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 715 ($9.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 703.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 604.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

