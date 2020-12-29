Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) Sets New 12-Month High at $917.84

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 917.84 ($11.99) and last traded at GBX 914.10 ($11.94), with a volume of 86166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 892 ($11.65).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 891.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 824.22. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L)’s payout ratio is 25.18%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £510 ($666.32).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

