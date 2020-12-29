Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.03

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.03 and traded as high as $114.97. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust shares last traded at $114.73, with a volume of 36,280 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust by 325.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

