Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CAO Seema Paul Sells 5,000 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth $316,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 79,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNED. Craig Hallum upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

