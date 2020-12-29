Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 16,971 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,489 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $160.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

