Sei Investments Co. Purchases 23,783 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 78,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 231.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,646 shares of company stock worth $1,278,668. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

