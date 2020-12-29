TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

NYSE:TPVG opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $405.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 11.49%. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 403,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.