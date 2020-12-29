Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Director Kush Parmar Sells 500,000 Shares

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kush Parmar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $6,125,000.00.

FIXX opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Homology Medicines by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

