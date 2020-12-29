Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

EIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other Endurance International Group news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $40,054.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $39,498.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Endurance International Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 144,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 60.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 33,110 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the third quarter worth about $516,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 310.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.72 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

