Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 370.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Consolidated Communications worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 333.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $391.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

