GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020


Shares of GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.10. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 568,370 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

About GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

