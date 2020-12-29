GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.10. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 568,370 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

