Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.58

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as low as $3.52. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 8,346 shares traded.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$364.35 million and a PE ratio of -23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.46.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

