DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.30

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020


DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DITHF shares. Peel Hunt lowered shares of DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DS Smith Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

