DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.30

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DITHF shares. Peel Hunt lowered shares of DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

