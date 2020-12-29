Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.