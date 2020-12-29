Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,928.00

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,928 ($38.25) and last traded at GBX 2,908 ($37.99), with a volume of 15662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,774 ($36.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,788.20 ($23.36).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,374.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

