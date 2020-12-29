Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Hits New 12-Month High at $6,155.00

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,155 ($80.42) and last traded at GBX 6,105 ($79.76), with a volume of 10578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,885 ($76.89).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,667.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,119.06. The firm has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15,012.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

About Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

