Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $492,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,612 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,922,000 after acquiring an additional 304,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 5,528,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.